How to watch NASCAR’s 2022 All-Star Race via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. All-Star weekend is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The All-Star race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. The winner of this race will take home a cool $1 million prize. Kyle Larson won two of the last three All-Star Races, with Chase Elliott winning the 2020 All-Star race.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 All-Star Race live stream
Date: Saturday, May 22
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
All-Star Race starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Kyle Busch
|18
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|3
|William Byron
|24
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|5
|Kurt Busch
|45
|6
|Ross Chastain
|1
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|8
|Aric Almirola
|10
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|10
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|12
|Austin Cindric
|2
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|14
|Christopher Bell
|20
|15
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|19
|Michael McDowell
|34
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48