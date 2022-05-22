How to watch NASCAR’s 2022 All-Star Race via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. All-Star weekend is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The All-Star race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. The winner of this race will take home a cool $1 million prize. Kyle Larson won two of the last three All-Star Races, with Chase Elliott winning the 2020 All-Star race.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 All-Star Race live stream

Date: Saturday, May 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

All-Star Race starting lineup