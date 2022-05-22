 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR’s 2022 All-Star Race via live stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series - All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. All-Star weekend is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The All-Star race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. The winner of this race will take home a cool $1 million prize. Kyle Larson won two of the last three All-Star Races, with Chase Elliott winning the 2020 All-Star race.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 All-Star Race live stream

Date: Saturday, May 22
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

All-Star Race starting lineup

2022 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Busch 18
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 William Byron 24
4 Kyle Larson 5
5 Kurt Busch 45
6 Ross Chastain 1
7 Martin Truex Jr. 19
8 Aric Almirola 10
9 Joey Logano 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Chase Briscoe 14
12 Austin Cindric 2
13 Chase Elliott 9
14 Christopher Bell 20
15 Kevin Harvick 4
16 Denny Hamlin 11
17 Bubba Wallace 23
18 Brad Keselowski 6
19 Michael McDowell 34
20 Alex Bowman 48

