French Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday

The 2022 French Open will get underway from the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France on Sunday. The first women’s singles match will begin at 5 a.m. ET and will feature a familiar name to American tennis fans.

Here are some of the notable names who will be taking the court Sunday as well as the day’s odds.

Sunday schedule

Sloane Stephens will be on the clay at 5 a.m. ET, taking on German qualifier Jule Niemeier. Stephens has seven career singles titles on the ATP Tour, but is still in search of her first grand slam championship. She was a French Open finalist in 2018 and made the fourth round last year.

Ons Jabeur will also be in action at 5 a.m. ET. The 27-year-old Tunisian is the No. 6 seed in the women’s draw and has the second-best odds to win the tournament at +1300, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. She will face Poland’s Magda Linette.

Greece’s Maria Sakkari, the No. 4 seed, the No. 4 women’s player in the world and a 2021 French Open semifinalist, will be in action at approximately 8:15 a.m. ET against France’s Clara Burel.

One of the final players to step on the clay Sunday — at approximately 10:15 a.m. Sunday — will be 18-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff. Her quarterfinal finish at last year’s French Open is the furthest she has advanced as a singles competitor at any grand slam in her very young career. 31-year-old Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino will be on the other side of the net from Gauff, who is the tournament’s No. 18 seed.

Here is Sunday’s full women’s singles schedule:

5:00 a.m. ET

Sloane Stephens vs. Jule Neimeier

Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria

Ons Jabeur vs. Magda Linette

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Cristina Bucsa

Camila Osorio vs. Harmony Tan

7:00 a.m. ET

Katerina Siniakova vs. Petra Martic

Carole Monnet vs. Karolina Muchova

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Wang Xinyu

Kaia Kanepi vs. Garbine Muguruza

8:15 a.m. ET

Clara Burel vs. Maria Sakkari

Alison Van Uytvanck vs. Ann Li

Bernarda Pera vs. Jill Teichmann

Olga Danilovic vs. Dalma Galfi

9:00 a.m. ET

Astra Sharma vs. Varvara Gracheva

10:15 a.m. ET

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Elise Mertens

Kristina Mladenovic vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez

Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Donna Vekic

Belinda Bencic vs. Reka Luca Jani

Lauren Davis vs. Marie Bouzkova

Coco Gauff vs. Rebecca Marino

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.