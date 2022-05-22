How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 38

The English Premier League’s 2021-22 season comes to an end this weekend as Matchday 38 gets underway on Sunday, May 22. The title is still up for grabs as Liverpool still sits one point behind leaders Manchester City, while the final Champions League berth is still undecided as well.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Liverpool will face off against Wolverhampton on Sunday while Manchester City takes on Aston Villa. If City can get a win, they’ll be guaranteed the title for their sixth time, and their fourth time in the last five seasons. City hold the goal differential tiebreaker, so if Liverpool wants a shot at claiming the title they’ll have to get all three points. Unsurprisingly, both teams are heavily favored to win their matches, with City at -600 and Liverpool at -650 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham will look to hold onto their fourth place finish with a win over Norwich City, while Arsenal will look for a win over Everton and hope for a Spurs loss. The Gunners sit just two points behind Spurs, but have a sizable deficit in the goal differential tiebreaker, so they’ll need to get a win and hope that Norwich can upset Tottenham.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for this weekend’s Matchday 38 action. All matches kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET.

EPL Matchday 38 schedule

Sunday, May 22

Arsenal v. Everton, 11 a.m. — CNBC, Peacock

Brentford v. Leeds, 11 a.m. — Peacock

Brighton & Hove v. West Ham, 11 a.m. — Peacock

Burnley v. Newcastle, 11 a.m. — Golf Channel, Peacock

Chelsea v. Watford, 11 a.m. — Peacock

Crystal Palace v. Manchester United, 11 a.m. — Peacock

Leicester City v. Southampton, 11 a.m. — Peacock

Liverpool v. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m. — USA, Universo

Manchester City v. Aston Villa, 11 a.m. — NBC, Peacock,

Norwich City v. Tottenham Hotspur, 11 a.m. — SYFY, Peacock