Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 38

The EPL season is coming to an end as Matchday 38 gets underway this weekend with an exciting Decision Day slate. All matches kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 22, as all 20 teams will be in action.

The title will be decided on Sunday as Manchester City still sits just one point ahead of Liverpool. The two teams have kept pace for the bulk of the season as it comes down to the final match to decide who will be crowned the champions. City can clinch the title with a win over Aston Villa, while Liverpool will need a win over Wolverhampton in order to have a shot at the title if City should falter.

Arsenal will hope for a win as they sit just two points behind Tottenham, who hold fourth place and the final automatic Champions League berth. Not far behind them, West Ham will hope for a Manchester United loss to Crystal Palace, as the Hammers sit just two points behind them and could jump into sixth with a win over Brighton in that case. Sixth place is awarded the second and final berth into next season’s Europa League.

At the bottom of the table, Norwich and Watford are both headed to automatic relegation as they’ve been out of reach of safety for a while. Leeds and Burnley currently sit tied on points at 35 each, but Burnley holds a sizable lead in the goal differential tiebreaker. If Burnley can log a win, they’ll stay in 17th place and avoid relegation.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 38 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 38