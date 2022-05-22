NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Sunday, May 22

TNT and ESPN will have Game 3 action from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, May 22. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their series leads to 3-0. Tampa Bay will welcome the Florida Panthers into Amalie Arena for a matinee, while the Hurricanes travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers later in the afternoon. The “Battle of Alberta” switches to Edmonton for the night game as the Oilers try to build on a 5-3 win in Game 2 over the Calgary Flames.

Notable games odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups, along with updated odds to win series.

NHL playoff schedule: Sunday, May 22

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (Lightning lead 2-0)

Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Panthers -110; Lightning -110

Series odds: Panthers +280; Lightning -360

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (Hurricanes lead 2-0)

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Hurricanes -115; Rangers -105

Series odds: Hurricanes -800; Rangers +550

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (series tied 1-1)

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Flames -120; Oilers +100

Series odds: Flames -165; Oilers +145