How to watch Panthers vs. Lightning in Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 1:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Well, this series didn’t start at all how the Panthers would’ve liked. They lost both games on their home ice and now hit the road to head to Tampa Bay. There are only 251 miles separating the two team’s stadiums, but the Lightning getting back-to-back home games while already up 2-0 bodes well for them. Tampa Bay’s wingers Ross Colton and Corey Perry each have two goals so far in this series including Colton’s Game 2 winner with four seconds left in the game. At DraftKings Sportsbook, this game is a pick’em with both teams having -110 odds.

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Date: Sunday, May 22

Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.