Picks for Panthers vs. Lightning in Game 3 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

It’s desperation time for the Florida Panthers as the team with the best regular season record in the NHL is down 0-2 against rivals and defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning going into Game 3 of the their Eastern Conference second round series. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. The game will be on TNT.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers at Lightning: Game 3 prediction

Goal Line: Panthers +1.5 (-260); Lightning +1.5 (+210)

Lightning: -110

Panthers: -110

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+100); Under 6.5 (-120)

The Panthers are 0-for-25 on the power play in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let me repeat that. The Panthers, who scored the most goals in the NHL this season, are 0-for 25 with a man advantage in the playoffs. The Lightning have won the battle of special teams and the battle of patience so far. It’s must win for Florida and they have to get Sasha Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau going. The Lightning have not been perfect, but they’re ultimate opportunists. If Florida continues to make mistakes, the defending champs will be ready to pounce. The Panthers, however, are too good to continue to make mistakes. I think they steal one back in Tampa.

Pick: Panthers (-110)

