How to watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Rangers and Hurricanes on Sunday in Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ryan Strome #16 of the New York Rangers skates against Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 20, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes shutout the Rangers 2-0. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

The Canes held strong at home for the first two games of this series. In the first, they scored with three minutes left in regulation to force OT, and then Ian Cole netted the game-winner three minutes into the extra period. Former Ranger Brendan Smith scored the shorty in game 2’s second period to put Carolina up 1-0. Sebastian Aho scored an empty netter with two seconds left to secure the 2-00 shutout. Carolina is 6-0 at home this postseason and now the series heads north for the Rangers to look to defend their home ice. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hurricanes are slight favorites with -115 odds making New York the narrow underdog installed at -105.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (Hurricanes lead 2-0)

Date: Sunday, May 22
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

