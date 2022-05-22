Picks for Rangers vs. Hurricanes in Game 3 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Madison Square Garden will host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Sunday, May 22. The Hurricanes earned a 2-0 win in Game 2 and have a 2-0 series lead. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes at Rangers: Game 3 prediction

Goal Line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+215); Rangers +1.5 (-265)

Hurricanes: -115

Rangers: -105

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+120); Under 5.5 (-140

Can’t win if you can’t score. The Rangers have one goal through six-plus periods and they isn’t going to be good enough even in a low scoring series. The Hurricanes look like the more confident team and it’s likely they’ve already taken the Rangers’ best shot. New York is once again waiting for Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin to make some impact plays. Carolina isn’t making many impact plays, but the Hurricanes have successfully kept the Rangers off the board. Defense wins championships and it will give the Hurricanes a 3-0 series lead.

Pick: Hurricanes (-115)

