How to watch Oilers vs. Flames in Game 3 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Oilers and Flames on Sunday in Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By TeddyRicketson
Milan Lucic #17 of the Calgary Flames carries the puck against Cody Ceci #5 of the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of Game Two of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on May 20, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Oilers defeated the Flames 5-3. Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

The Flames and Oilers split the first two games of the series. In game 1, the Flames showed off their offense and the teams combined for 15 (!) goals. Thanks to left-wing Matthew Tkachuk's hat trick, the Flames took the 9-6 victory. Game 2 still had eight total goals scored, but the Oilers came out on top, 5-3. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Calgary is the favorite with -120 odds making Edmonton the +100 underdog.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (Series tied 1-1)

Date: Sunday, May 22
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

