How to watch Oilers vs. Flames in Game 3 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

The Flames and Oilers split the first two games of the series. In game 1, the Flames showed off their offense and the teams combined for 15 (!) goals. Thanks to left-wing Matthew Tkachuk's hat trick, the Flames took the 9-6 victory. Game 2 still had eight total goals scored, but the Oilers came out on top, 5-3. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Calgary is the favorite with -120 odds making Edmonton the +100 underdog.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (Series tied 1-1)

Date: Sunday, May 22

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

