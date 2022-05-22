Picks for Oilers vs. Flames in Game 3 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The “Battle of Alberta” switches to Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. The first two games were wild affairs in Calgary with the teams combining for 23 goals. Edmonton earned a 5-3 win in Game 2 to leave Calgary with a split. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET and the game will be on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Flames at Oilers: Game 3 prediction

Goal Line: Flames -1.5 (-195); Oilers +1.5 (+240)

Flames: -120

Oilers: +100

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-130); Under (+110)

Through two games it’s been all about the superstars on both teams matching each other’s production. Conor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for two goals and three assists in Game 2 and the Oilers won. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk combined for three goals and four assists in Game 1 and the Flames won. Calgary needs a good performance from goalie Jacob Markstrom. He is much better than what he has shown thus far. Add in timely goals from Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm and the Flames will be able to steal Game 3 in Edmonton despite it being another high scoring affair.

Pick: Flames (-120)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.