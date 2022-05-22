Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, May 22

We have a full 16-game slate on deck for the MLB today and as always, there’s plenty of team stacks that can earn you money in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, May 22.

Mariners vs. Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. ET

3B Eugenio Suárez ($4,200)

SS J.P. Crawford ($3,900)

1B Ty France ($3,800)

OF Julio Rodríguez ($3,500)

The Seattle Mariners are trying to avoid a four-game sweep as they’ll step in to Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox once last time this afternoon. There’s tons of DFS value with their lineup as all of their batters carry prices below $4,500.

That starts with Suárez, who has been of great value for the M’s at Fenway. He’s 5-13 at the plate and has accumulated four runs this series. Crawford and Rodríguez combined for 30 fantasy points in yesterday’s 6-5 loss while France has seven base hits over the last four games.

Brewers vs. Nationals, 2:10 p.m. ET

OF Christian Yelich ($5,000)

OF Hunter Renfroe ($4,700)

SS Luis Urías ($4,500)

DH Andrew McCutchen ($3,800)

The Milwaukee Brewers have dominated the Washington Nationals this week and will go for the three-game sweep in the series finale this afternoon. With the struggling Aaron Sanchez on the mound for the Nats, that presents another opportunity for the Brew Crew batters to have themselves a day.

It starts with Yelich, who is averaging 8.6 fantasy points a game and has gone over 10 for his last three contests. He went 2-5 with a run and a stolen base in yesterday’s 5-1 victory. Renfroe has come through with four RBI in his last three games while Urías homered and scored two runs yesterday, earning DFS users 19 fantasy points. The veteran McCutchen has been boom or bust and definitely boomed yesterday by going 3-5 with a homer.

OF Aaron Judge ($6,200)

OF Giancarlo Stanton ($5,900)

2B DJ LeMahieu ($4,800)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($4,100)

The New York Yankees will play the first game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox this afternoon and tensions are high in the aftermath of yesterday’s scrum and the situation involving Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson. On the field, the Bronx Bombers are cruising and have a favorable matchup today when going up against Sox starter Johnny Cueto.

Stanton has a career .412 batting average against Cueto while LeMahieu has 12 hits in 35 at bats against him, Kiner-Falefa has combined for 26 fantasy points in his last two outings and has been a sneaky good value play for DFS users. And Judge is, of course, always a threat to launch one over the fence and belongs at the start of your lineup.