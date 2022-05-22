Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, May 22

We’re have an action packed Sunday in the MLB today as 16 games are set to take place across the league.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, May 22

Mariners moneyline vs. Red Sox (+105)

The Seattle Mariners will try to avoid a four-game sweep this afternoon when taking the field at Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox. The M’s had their bats working with 12 hits yesterday, but came up just short in a 6-5 loss. One has to think that Ty France and company will carry that over in today’s battle and finally break through with a win here.

Rays over 5.5 runs vs. Orioles (+110)

The Tampa Bay Rays’ dominance the Baltimore Orioles over the past two seasons has been well documented and they’ll attempt the win this weekend series at Camden Yards this afternoon. The Rays have scored 12 runs through the first two games of the series and with Spenser Watkins on the mound for the O’s, they should be able to get at least six again this afternoon.

Yankees -1.5 vs White Sox in Game 1 of doubleheader (+105)

The New York Yankees will play Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox this afternoon and tensions are running high after yesterday’s scuffle surrounding Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson. As for the game itself, the Bronx Bombers batters have a favorable matchup when facing White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Sluggers like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu have done well for themselves throughout their careers against Cueto and they should be able to take advantage of that to provide a cushy margin here.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks over 7.5 runs (+100)

The Arizona Diamondbacks will wrap up their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this afternoon and the last two days have been high-scoring. The D-Backs took Friday’s outing 10-6 before edging the Cubbies with a 7-6 win yesterday. We’ll predict that the fireworks will continue as both of these clubs should be able to combine for at least eight runs today.

