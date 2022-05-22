MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, May 22

There are 16 games on the docket for Sunday’s MLB schedule today as we round out another weekend in May. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Logan Gilbert, SEA vs. BOS ($10,000) — Gilbert is stepping on the mound for the Mariners at Fenway Park this afternoon as they try to avoid a four-game sweep against the Red Sox. He has been solid for the M’s with a 4-2 record, a 2.40 ERA, and 51 strikeouts through eight starts. That has netted DFS users an average of 20.5 fantasy points per game and he should be able to hold the Boston batters at bay today.

Jameson Taillon, NYY vs. CWS ($9,000) — The volatile weekend series between the Yankees and White Sox will wrap up with a doubleheader this afternoon and Taillon will step on the mound for the Bronx Bombers in Game 1. He has a 3.28 ERA and has produced quality starts evidenced by his 4-1 record. With a few more strikeouts, he’ll be a prime candidate to anchor your lineup this afternoon.

Top Hitters

Bryce Harper, PHI vs. LAD ($6,200) — Harper returned to the Phillies lineup from a week hiatus yesterday and went 1-4 against the Dodgers. It shouldn’t take too long for the former MVP to get back to form and averaging 11.1 fantasy points per game, he should be someone that is always occupying at the top of your lineup. Today is no different,

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY vs. CWS ($5,900) — Stanton has been on fire at the plate and flexed that once again by going 3-4 in yesterday’s 7-5 victory over the White Sox. Today, he’ll go head-to-head with Chicago starter Johnny Cueto, whom he owns a career batting average of .412 against. This could be another big day for the New York slugger.

Value Pitcher

Wade Miley, CHC vs. ARI ($6,100) — Miley will try to help the Cubs avoid a four-game sweep against the Diamondbacks this afternoon and he’s hoping to replicate his excellent start against the Pirates on Monday. He went a full seven innings and gave up just one hit with six strikeouts on his ledger. Ride the wave and consider him for your lineup this afternoon.

Value Hitter

Luis Urías, MIL vs. WAS ($4,500) — Batting .293, Urías has averaged 8.5 fantasy points per game and has flown under the radar as a decent value option. He racked up 19 points with a homer and two runs in the Brewers’ 5-1 victory over the Nationals yesterday and should do more damage this afternoon.