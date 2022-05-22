Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 22

There is a full slate of baseball games for Sunday, May 22nd. There are 16 total games due to the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees playing a doubleheader. The day gets started with The St. Louis Cardinals playing the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of their divisional series. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will be the second game of the doubleheader. Here are the best prop bets we like for Sunday’s games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 22

Patrick Sandoval, Under 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

This is Sandoval’s second time facing the A’s this season. He struck out four batters over 6.1 innings of work in his last start against Oakland. Sandoval only has at least six strikeouts in two of his six starts this year. Look for the under here.

Tony Gonsolin to record a win (+170)

Gonsolin gets the start today for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers have won seven games, including the first two games of this series. Gonsolin has gotten the win in his last three starts. He hasn’t faced Philly yet, but has a good chance to come away with the win here.

Rowdy Tellez, Over 0.5 hits (-240)

Tellez has been showing off his power to start the 2022 season. He is hitting .244 with 10 doubles and nine home runs through 38 games. He hasn’t had much experience hitting against Aaron Sanchez only facing him once so far in his career. Regardless, Tellez is likely to get a hit in this game.

