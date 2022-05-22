Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 3

The Western conference finals heads to the state of Texas tonight with Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks tipping off at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Golden State once again put on display how quickly it can flip things on its opponent as it erased a 19-point deficit Friday to take Game 2 126-117. The stat sheet would suggest Stephen Curry being the MVP of the game with 32 points but it was actually the Warriors’ role players leading the charge in the second half. Jordan Poole provided 23 points while center Kevon Looney had a career night with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Dallas now has its backs against the wall down 2-0 and must win tonight’s game to crawl back into the series. Even after watching their lead evaporate, the Mavs did keep pace with the Warriors late until back-breaking threes from the likes of Curry, Thompson, and even Draymond Green put it out of reach. Luka Dončić provided 42 points, eight assists, and five rebounds while Jalen Brunson followed up with 31 points.

Dallas enters the game as a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 218.5.

Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -3

Desperation can sometimes bring out the best in teams and the Mavs understand that there’s practically no coming back from being down 3-0. With razor sharp focus, Dallas doesn’t squander a big lead tonight and puts the Warriors down in a blowout.

Over/Under: Over 218.5

218.5 is a low enough bar for both teams to clear. The Mavs will do enough heavy lifting offensively to the point where the Warriors will have to just cross 100 points to trigger the over.

