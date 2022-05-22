Best prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 3

The Western conference finals continue with Game 3 Sunday night as the Golden State Warriors go on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks need a win to avoid the dreaded 3-0 deficit which no team has ever come back from. Game 3 tips at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite game props for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock 4+ 3-pointers each (+350)

This prop cashed last game and given how the Mavericks are shooting the three-ball, this type of bet is always in play. Doncic has been balling out from deep, hitting four or more triples in six of his 12 playoff games. Bullock is a bit more volatile, but he’s connected on four or more triples in four out of 15 games. Bullock hit three triples in six of the other 11 games, so he’s been close to this line consistently in the postseason.

Jordan Poole 25+ points (+700)

Poole has dropped off since his early-game exploits from the first two rounds, but he’s also playing less minutes so far in this series. The guard is still averaging 21.0 points through two games, and might see more offensive opportunities tonight with the Mavericks likely taking the ball out of Stephen Curry’s hands more. The potential is always there for this type of prop given Poole’s skills, so it’s a nice upside play in Game 3.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.