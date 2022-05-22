Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks square off Sunday night in a pivotal Game 3 contest for the home side. The Warriors hold a 2-0 series lead and could go up 3-0 with a road victory, which would basically spell the end of the series for the Mavericks. Game 3 tips at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevon Looney over 8.5 points (-135)

This was a plus-money prop at 9.5 points earlier today, so keep an eye out on this line. Looney has been the darling role player of the series, averaging 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds through two games. He likely won’t top 20 points, but getting to double digits seems reasonable given the amount of minutes he’ll play.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 assists (+100)

Curry hasn’t hit the over on this line in the last four games, but he’s come close with five assists twice. Expect the Mavericks to get the ball out of his hands as much as possible in Game 3, and that could lead to some additional dimes for Curry. He’s gone over this mark in five of the 13 playoff games, but has also recorded five assists in three of those eight games he failed to hit on this prop.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 1.5 3-pointers (-145)

The Mavericks are living and dying by the triple, which means a lot more attempts from the perimeter Sunday. Dinwiddie is seeing additional minutes given his versatility offensively, and that’s leading to more shots for the guard. He missed both attempts he took in the last contest, but has hit the over on this line in the previous three games. For the playoffs, Dinwiddie has gone over this mark in nine out of 15 games.

