NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 3

Game 3 of the Western conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks takes place Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The Mavericks desperately need a win tonight to stay in this series. There are plenty of DFS stars in this contest, but value plays could be hard to come by with role players stepping up for both teams. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Otto Porter Jr., Warriors, $4,400

Porter Jr. has topped 20 DKFP in each game, including a solid 29.8-point showing in Game 2. His stock has gone up with his recent play, but Porter Jr. remains a low-cost addition to DFS lineups. He won’t get too many shots offensively, but he’ll do enough of the little things to eventually deliver a nice outing.

Reggie Bullock, Mavericks, $4,900

Bullock has outscored Dorian Finney-Smith from a fantasy perspective in each of the first two games but is listed slightly below his Dallas teammate on price. The sharpshooter should get plenty of looks again in Game 3 with the Mavericks relying heavily on the perimeter shot. If the looks go in, Bullock could exceed expectations again from a fantasy standpoint.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks, $4,800

After breaking out in Game 7 of the second round, Dinwiddie should’ve been getting more minutes through the first two games. Unfortunately, he looks locked into the 20-25 minute range for now. Even then, the guard is producing a solid fantasy floor for his price.