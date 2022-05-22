Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 3 NBA Showdown

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks continue the Western conference finals with Game 3 Sunday from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks hope they can re-capture some of their postseason magic at home, while the Warriors look to take a commanding series lead in an effort to get back to the NBA Finals.

There’s plenty of star power in this game, but the difference in this contest and DFS lineups will ultimately come down to the contributions of role players. Luckily, there’s plenty of strong options when it comes to those in tonight’s matchup. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($20,400) - Don’t overthink this one, even with the price point. Doncic is an absolute force, contributing across the board for the Mavericks. He’s always a triple-double threat and is coming off a 42-point showing in Game 2. Back the Mavericks star as a captain in Game 3.

Stephen Curry ($17,100) - Curry has started finding his outside shot again, which means there’s the possibility for some major damage here. The Mavs could take the ball out of his hands more in this game, but that opens up more assist opportunities for Curry. Take the Warriors point guard as a captain tonight.

FLEX Plays

Jordan Poole ($6,400) - It’s a bit surprising to see Poole at this price given his scoring ability. The guard is averaging 21.0 points per game through two contests and seems to be in line for more playing time in this series. As his defensive effort improves, Poole should keep seeing time on the floor. His upside justifies including him in DFS lineups at this price.

Reggie Bullock ($6,400) - Bullock’s value is almost entirely based on whether he can hit threes or not. The sharpshooter will get enough attempts up in Game 3, but it’s a make-or-miss league and that can lead to some down showings. There’s risk, but the upside is far higher than most similarly priced players.

Otto Porter Jr. (5,400) - Porter Jr. does a bit of everything to eventually provide a solid fantasy floor. There won’t be much upside here, but expect the forward to get enough minutes to deliver a decent outing tonight.

Fades

Kevon Looney ($7,200) - There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Looney’s play, but the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction when it comes to his DFS value. The price point is simply too high to back Looney in Game 3. He’s not likely to score 20+ points again and while he does provide a nice fantasy floor, there are less expensive options with more upside.

Klay Thompson ($9,200) - We know what Thompson has done in the playoffs before and what he’s capable of. However, it just hasn’t been there to this point to justify the price tag. Until Thompson shows up in contests outside of Game 6s, he’s best left out of DFS lineups.

Dwight Powell ($3,200) - Powell has been relegated to the bench in this series, with Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans providing more shooting. Even with the low price point, Powell is not worth including in lineups.

The Outcome

The Mavericks have played much better at home in the postseason. They desperately need this game and should come out more aggressive defensively. The Warriors have managed to overcome some bad stretches of play, but a change in environment could be the difference in what should be a close game. Look for Dallas to make enough shots late to take Game 3.

Final score: Mavericks 121, Warriors 114