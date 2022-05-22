How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Warriors vs. Mavericks

Date: Sunday, May 22

Start time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State took a 2-0 lead for the series with a 126-117 victory in Game 2 on Friday, a game where it stormed back from a 19-point deficit in the second half. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green provided their usual heroics but the surprise of the night was center Kevon Looney, who stepped up with a career high 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Jordan Poole also offered up 23 points.

It was a debilitating loss for Dallas, who dominated in the first half and seem destined to tie the series heading back to Texas. Luka Dončić did what was expected of him with 42 points, eight assists, and five rebounds while Jalen Brunson provided 31 points. However, it wasn’t enough and they absolutely need to pull themselves back into the series with a win tonight.