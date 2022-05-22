What time is the 2022 All Star Open Race and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Open Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. This race is going to give three more drivers the chance to get into the entry field for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

There will be three total stages, with the winner of each stage advancing to the All-Star race and also taken out of the next stage(s) of the Open. The first and second stages will be 20 laps while the final stage will be a 10-lap sprint. For the first two stages, all laps, including green and yellow, will count towards the total. For the final stage, only green flag laps will count.

Qualifying for the All-Star Open took place on Saturday night. Tyler Reddick won the pole position for the All-Star Open race on Sunday.