What time is the 2022 All Star Open Race and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 All-Star Open will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Open Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. This race is going to give three more drivers the chance to get into the entry field for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

There will be three total stages, with the winner of each stage advancing to the All-Star race and also taken out of the next stage(s) of the Open. The first and second stages will be 20 laps while the final stage will be a 10-lap sprint. For the first two stages, all laps, including green and yellow, will count towards the total. For the final stage, only green flag laps will count.

Qualifying for the All-Star Open took place on Saturday night. Tyler Reddick won the pole position for the All-Star Open race on Sunday.

2022 NASCAR All-Star Open starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Tyler Reddick 8 28.88
2 Daniel Suarez 99 28.892
3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 28.956
4 Erik Jones 43 28.982
5 Chris Buescher 17 29.003
6 Justin Haley 31 29.028
7 Austin Dillon 3 29.11
8 Corey LaJoie 7 29.195
9 Harrison Burton 21 29.224
10 Cole Custer 41 29.226
11 Landon Cassill 77 29.287
12 Ty Dillon 42 29.396
13 Cody Ware 51 29.506
14 Todd Gilliland 38 29.749
15 Garrett Smithley 15 29.895
16 BJ Mcleod 78 29.927

