How to watch NASCAR’s 2022 All Star Open Race via live stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Dillons/Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Open Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. This race is going to give three more drivers the chance to get into the entry field for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

There will be three total stages, with the winner of each stage advancing to the All-Star race and also taken out of the next stage(s) of the Open. The first and second stages will be 20 laps while the final stage will be a 10-lap sprint. For the first two stages, all laps, including green and yellow, will count towards the total. For the final stage, only green flag laps will count.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 All-Star Open live stream

Date: Saturday, May 22
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting lineup

2022 NASCAR All-Star Open starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Tyler Reddick 8 28.88
2 Daniel Suarez 99 28.892
3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 28.956
4 Erik Jones 43 28.982
5 Chris Buescher 17 29.003
6 Justin Haley 31 29.028
7 Austin Dillon 3 29.11
8 Corey LaJoie 7 29.195
9 Harrison Burton 21 29.224
10 Cole Custer 41 29.226
11 Landon Cassill 77 29.287
12 Ty Dillon 42 29.396
13 Cody Ware 51 29.506
14 Todd Gilliland 38 29.749
15 Garrett Smithley 15 29.895
16 BJ Mcleod 78 29.927

