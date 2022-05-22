How to watch NASCAR’s 2022 All Star Open Race via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Open Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. This race is going to give three more drivers the chance to get into the entry field for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

There will be three total stages, with the winner of each stage advancing to the All-Star race and also taken out of the next stage(s) of the Open. The first and second stages will be 20 laps while the final stage will be a 10-lap sprint. For the first two stages, all laps, including green and yellow, will count towards the total. For the final stage, only green flag laps will count.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 All-Star Open live stream

Date: Saturday, May 22

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting lineup