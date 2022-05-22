Pick on the Total for Dodgers-Phillies on Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the weekend on a seven game winning streak and will look to keep the wins coming on Sunday in Philadelphia with Tony Gonsolin on the mound.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-135, 9.5) vs Philadelphia Phillies

Gonsolin has a 1.64 ERA with two home runs allowed in 33 innings this season with two earned runs or fewer allowed in every start this season.

He is backed up by a Dodgers bullpen that entered the weekend second in the National League in ERA with a 3.19 and is facing a Phillies lineup that entered Saturday 21st in the league in home OBP.

The Philadelphia Phillies send Zach Eflin to try to slow down the National League’s top scoring offense, with Eflin allowing just 1.5 walks and 0.3 home runs per nine innings this season with a 1.13 ERA in three starts at home this season.

After these team played an over on Saturday, a matinee Sunday showdown with a pair of starters that get overlooked in their respective rotations should keep these offenses silent.

The Play: Dodgers vs Phillies Under 9.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.