Indy 500 qualifying: How to watch Sunday’s Top 12, Fast Six qualifying on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the second day of Indy 500 qualifying as drivers look to secure the pole position.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the race during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Memorial Day is just around the corner and that means it’s time for the Indianapolis 500. The race runs Sunday, May 29, but in the meantime, the field is being settled with weekend qualifying a week earlier.

Qualifying is a two-day process. Positions 13-32 were settled on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be two qualifying rounds to finalize the top 12 positions. Qualifying opens at 4 p.m. on NBC with the Top 12 qualifying event. The 12 fastest cars from Saturday have one guaranteed attempt. The six fastest advance to a final round of qualifying while positions 7-12 lock into those spots.

At 5:10 p.m., the final round of qualifying begins and each of the six drivers are guaranteed one attempt. The pole position through P6 will be determined from those times.

Scott Dixon comes into the final day of qualifying as the favorite to win next Sunday’s race with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou follow at +800, Josef Newgarden is fourth at +1100 and Colton Herta and Will Power close out the top five at +1200.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Sunday qualifying, it will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

How to watch qualifying for the Indy 500

Date: Sunday, May 22
Time: 4 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: Peacock

Qualifying results

2022 Indy 500 qualifying results, through Saturday

Pos Driver Car # Time
Pos Driver Car # Time
1 Rinus VeeKay 21 TBD
2 Pato O'Ward 5 TBD
3 Felix Rosenqvist 7 TBD
4 Álex Palou 10 TBD
5 Tony Kanaan 1 TBD
6 Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD
7 Ed Carpenter 33 TBD
8 Marcus Ericsson 8 TBD
9 Romain Grosjean 28 TBD
10 Scott Dixon 9 TBD
11 Will Power 12 TBD
12 Takuma Sato 51 TBD
13 David Malukas 18 Locked in
14 Josef Newgarden 2 Locked in
15 Santino Ferrucci 23 Locked in
16 Simon Pagenaud 60 Locked in
17 J. R. Hildebrand 11 Locked in
18 Conor Daly 20 Locked in
19 Callum Ilott 77 Locked in
20 Alexander Rossi 27 Locked in
21 Graham Rahal 15 Locked in
22 Sage Karam 24 Locked in
23 Marco Andretti 98 Locked in
24 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 Locked in
25 Colton Herta 26 Locked in
26 Scott McLaughlin 3 Locked in
27 Hélio Castroneves 6 Locked in
28 Kyle Kirkwood 14 Locked in
29 Dalton Kellett 4 Locked in
30 Juan Pablo Montoya 6 Locked in
31 Christian Lundgaard 30 Locked in
32 Jack Harvey 45 Locked in

