Indy 500 qualifying: How to watch Sunday’s Top 12, Fast Six qualifying on TV, via live stream

Memorial Day is just around the corner and that means it’s time for the Indianapolis 500. The race runs Sunday, May 29, but in the meantime, the field is being settled with weekend qualifying a week earlier.
Qualifying is a two-day process. Positions 13-32 were settled on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be two qualifying rounds to finalize the top 12 positions. Qualifying opens at 4 p.m. on NBC with the Top 12 qualifying event. The 12 fastest cars from Saturday have one guaranteed attempt. The six fastest advance to a final round of qualifying while positions 7-12 lock into those spots.
At 5:10 p.m., the final round of qualifying begins and each of the six drivers are guaranteed one attempt. The pole position through P6 will be determined from those times.
Scott Dixon comes into the final day of qualifying as the favorite to win next Sunday’s race with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou follow at +800, Josef Newgarden is fourth at +1100 and Colton Herta and Will Power close out the top five at +1200.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch Sunday qualifying, it will also be available via live stream on Peacock.
How to watch qualifying for the Indy 500
Date: Sunday, May 22
Time: 4 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: Peacock
Qualifying results
2022 Indy 500 qualifying results, through Saturday
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|1
|Rinus VeeKay
|21
|TBD
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|5
|TBD
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|7
|TBD
|4
|Álex Palou
|10
|TBD
|5
|Tony Kanaan
|1
|TBD
|6
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|TBD
|7
|Ed Carpenter
|33
|TBD
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|8
|TBD
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|28
|TBD
|10
|Scott Dixon
|9
|TBD
|11
|Will Power
|12
|TBD
|12
|Takuma Sato
|51
|TBD
|13
|David Malukas
|18
|Locked in
|14
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|Locked in
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|23
|Locked in
|16
|Simon Pagenaud
|60
|Locked in
|17
|J. R. Hildebrand
|11
|Locked in
|18
|Conor Daly
|20
|Locked in
|19
|Callum Ilott
|77
|Locked in
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|27
|Locked in
|21
|Graham Rahal
|15
|Locked in
|22
|Sage Karam
|24
|Locked in
|23
|Marco Andretti
|98
|Locked in
|24
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|29
|Locked in
|25
|Colton Herta
|26
|Locked in
|26
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|Locked in
|27
|Hélio Castroneves
|6
|Locked in
|28
|Kyle Kirkwood
|14
|Locked in
|29
|Dalton Kellett
|4
|Locked in
|30
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|6
|Locked in
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|30
|Locked in
|32
|Jack Harvey
|45
|Locked in