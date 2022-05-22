 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Indy 500 qualifying results: Live updates as starting grid settled in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis 500 takes place over Memorial Day weekend each year, but qualifying is a week prior. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting grid for next Sunday’s race.

By TeddyRicketson and David Fucillo
A general view of the start of the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 28, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is set to run on Sunday, May 29, but a week before qualifying will settle the starting grid for the Memorial Day weekend race. Qualifying airs on NBC and Peacock Sunday afternoon starting at 4 p.m. and runs until approximately 5:40 p.m. ET.

The process began Saturday with the 33 drivers running a single lap. 32 drivers completed a lap, with Stefan Wilson failing to record a time. That settled positions 13-32, leaving the top 12 to battle it out on Sunday. Top 12 qualifying gets underway at 4 p.m. with each driver guaranteed one attempt to secure a qualifying time. The six fastest advance to the Fast Six qualifying round to battle for pole position starting at 5:10 p.m.

Scott Dixon enters Sunday’s qualifying as the favorite to win next week’s race. He is installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou are next with +800 odds.

Below is a full entry list and where things stand for qualifying. We updated through Saturday’s results and will continue updating as the Top 12 and Fast Six wrap up the starting grid for next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Indy 500 qualifying results

2022 Indy 500 qualifying results, through Saturday

Pos Driver Car # Time
Pos Driver Car # Time
1 Rinus VeeKay 21 TBD
2 Pato O'Ward 5 TBD
3 Felix Rosenqvist 7 TBD
4 Álex Palou 10 TBD
5 Tony Kanaan 1 TBD
6 Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD
7 Ed Carpenter 33 TBD
8 Marcus Ericsson 8 TBD
9 Romain Grosjean 28 TBD
10 Scott Dixon 9 TBD
11 Will Power 12 TBD
12 Takuma Sato 51 TBD
13 David Malukas 18 Locked in
14 Josef Newgarden 2 Locked in
15 Santino Ferrucci 23 Locked in
16 Simon Pagenaud 60 Locked in
17 J. R. Hildebrand 11 Locked in
18 Conor Daly 20 Locked in
19 Callum Ilott 77 Locked in
20 Alexander Rossi 27 Locked in
21 Graham Rahal 15 Locked in
22 Sage Karam 24 Locked in
23 Marco Andretti 98 Locked in
24 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 Locked in
25 Colton Herta 26 Locked in
26 Scott McLaughlin 3 Locked in
27 Hélio Castroneves 6 Locked in
28 Kyle Kirkwood 14 Locked in
29 Dalton Kellett 4 Locked in
30 Juan Pablo Montoya 6 Locked in
31 Christian Lundgaard 30 Locked in
32 Jack Harvey 45 Locked in

