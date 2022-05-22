The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is set to run on Sunday, May 29, but a week before qualifying will settle the starting grid for the Memorial Day weekend race. Qualifying airs on NBC and Peacock Sunday afternoon starting at 4 p.m. and runs until approximately 5:40 p.m. ET.
The process began Saturday with the 33 drivers running a single lap. 32 drivers completed a lap, with Stefan Wilson failing to record a time. That settled positions 13-32, leaving the top 12 to battle it out on Sunday. Top 12 qualifying gets underway at 4 p.m. with each driver guaranteed one attempt to secure a qualifying time. The six fastest advance to the Fast Six qualifying round to battle for pole position starting at 5:10 p.m.
Scott Dixon enters Sunday’s qualifying as the favorite to win next week’s race. He is installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou are next with +800 odds.
Below is a full entry list and where things stand for qualifying. We updated through Saturday’s results and will continue updating as the Top 12 and Fast Six wrap up the starting grid for next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.
Indy 500 qualifying results
2022 Indy 500 qualifying results, through Saturday
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|1
|Rinus VeeKay
|21
|TBD
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|5
|TBD
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|7
|TBD
|4
|Álex Palou
|10
|TBD
|5
|Tony Kanaan
|1
|TBD
|6
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|TBD
|7
|Ed Carpenter
|33
|TBD
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|8
|TBD
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|28
|TBD
|10
|Scott Dixon
|9
|TBD
|11
|Will Power
|12
|TBD
|12
|Takuma Sato
|51
|TBD
|13
|David Malukas
|18
|Locked in
|14
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|Locked in
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|23
|Locked in
|16
|Simon Pagenaud
|60
|Locked in
|17
|J. R. Hildebrand
|11
|Locked in
|18
|Conor Daly
|20
|Locked in
|19
|Callum Ilott
|77
|Locked in
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|27
|Locked in
|21
|Graham Rahal
|15
|Locked in
|22
|Sage Karam
|24
|Locked in
|23
|Marco Andretti
|98
|Locked in
|24
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|29
|Locked in
|25
|Colton Herta
|26
|Locked in
|26
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|Locked in
|27
|Hélio Castroneves
|6
|Locked in
|28
|Kyle Kirkwood
|14
|Locked in
|29
|Dalton Kellett
|4
|Locked in
|30
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|6
|Locked in
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|30
|Locked in
|32
|Jack Harvey
|45
|Locked in