The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is set to run on Sunday, May 29, but a week before qualifying will settle the starting grid for the Memorial Day weekend race. Qualifying airs on NBC and Peacock Sunday afternoon starting at 4 p.m. and runs until approximately 5:40 p.m. ET.

The process began Saturday with the 33 drivers running a single lap. 32 drivers completed a lap, with Stefan Wilson failing to record a time. That settled positions 13-32, leaving the top 12 to battle it out on Sunday. Top 12 qualifying gets underway at 4 p.m. with each driver guaranteed one attempt to secure a qualifying time. The six fastest advance to the Fast Six qualifying round to battle for pole position starting at 5:10 p.m.

Scott Dixon enters Sunday’s qualifying as the favorite to win next week’s race. He is installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou are next with +800 odds.

Below is a full entry list and where things stand for qualifying. We updated through Saturday’s results and will continue updating as the Top 12 and Fast Six wrap up the starting grid for next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Indy 500 qualifying results