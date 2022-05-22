 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down odds for Indianapolis 500 on qualifying Sunday

We go over the odds for next Sunday’s Indy 500 as qualifying wraps up.

By TeddyRicketson
new
An Indy500 logo is displayed on the scoreboard during the practice session for the IndyCar Series 103rd Indianapolis 500 on May 19, 2019, at the Indianapolis Motor speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. This is the biggest IndyCar race of the year and is traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend. Ahead of the race next week, qualifying is taking place May 21st and 22nd. This will be the 106th running of the Indy500.

Practice is already underway on Peacock and will last until 2 p.m. ET. At 4 p.m. ET, there will be qualifying for the top-12 spots in the race. The six fastest times will then advance to the Firestone Fast Six to determine the pole position and the first three rows of next week’s race field.

Rinus VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon, Will Power and Takuma Sato will be participating in Sunday’s qualifier with the chance to advance to the Fast Six.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing heading into Sunday’s qualifying rounds.

2022 Indianapolis 500 odds, pre-Sunday qualifying

Driver Winner
Scott Dixon +700
Pato O'Ward +800
Alex Palou +800
Josef Newgarden +1100
Colton Herta +1200
Will Power +1200
Scott McLaughlin +1400
Takuma Sato +1400
Rinus Veekay +1500
Jimmie Johnson +1500
Tony Kanaan +2000
Felix Rosenqvist +2000
Marcus Ericsson +2000
Alexander Rossi +2200
Helio Castroneves +2500
Simon Pagenaud +2500
Romain Grosjean +2500
Ed Carpenter +2500
Graham Rahal +3000
David Malukas +4000
Conor Daly +4500
Marco Andretti +5000
Juan Pablo Montoya +5000
Santino Ferrucci +6000
Kyle Kirkwood +8000
Jack Harvey +8000
Christian Lundgaard +10000
Devlin DeFrancesco +10000
Sage Karam +10000
J.R. Hildebrand +10000
Callum Ilott +10000
Dalton Kellett +20000
Stefan Wilson +30000

