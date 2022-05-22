Breaking down odds for Indianapolis 500 on qualifying Sunday

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. This is the biggest IndyCar race of the year and is traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend. Ahead of the race next week, qualifying is taking place May 21st and 22nd. This will be the 106th running of the Indy500.

Practice is already underway on Peacock and will last until 2 p.m. ET. At 4 p.m. ET, there will be qualifying for the top-12 spots in the race. The six fastest times will then advance to the Firestone Fast Six to determine the pole position and the first three rows of next week’s race field.

Rinus VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon, Will Power and Takuma Sato will be participating in Sunday’s qualifier with the chance to advance to the Fast Six.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing heading into Sunday’s qualifying rounds.

2022 Indianapolis 500 odds, pre-Sunday qualifying Driver Winner Driver Winner Scott Dixon +700 Pato O'Ward +800 Alex Palou +800 Josef Newgarden +1100 Colton Herta +1200 Will Power +1200 Scott McLaughlin +1400 Takuma Sato +1400 Rinus Veekay +1500 Jimmie Johnson +1500 Tony Kanaan +2000 Felix Rosenqvist +2000 Marcus Ericsson +2000 Alexander Rossi +2200 Helio Castroneves +2500 Simon Pagenaud +2500 Romain Grosjean +2500 Ed Carpenter +2500 Graham Rahal +3000 David Malukas +4000 Conor Daly +4500 Marco Andretti +5000 Juan Pablo Montoya +5000 Santino Ferrucci +6000 Kyle Kirkwood +8000 Jack Harvey +8000 Christian Lundgaard +10000 Devlin DeFrancesco +10000 Sage Karam +10000 J.R. Hildebrand +10000 Callum Ilott +10000 Dalton Kellett +20000 Stefan Wilson +30000

