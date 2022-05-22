Breaking down odds for Indianapolis 500 on qualifying Sunday

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29th. This is the biggest IndyCar race of the year and is traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend. Ahead of the race next week, qualifying is taking place May 21st and 22nd. This will be the 106th running of the Indy500.
Practice is already underway on Peacock and will last until 2 p.m. ET. At 4 p.m. ET, there will be qualifying for the top-12 spots in the race. The six fastest times will then advance to the Firestone Fast Six to determine the pole position and the first three rows of next week’s race field.
Rinus VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon, Will Power and Takuma Sato will be participating in Sunday’s qualifier with the chance to advance to the Fast Six.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing heading into Sunday’s qualifying rounds.
2022 Indianapolis 500 odds, pre-Sunday qualifying
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Scott Dixon
|+700
|Pato O'Ward
|+800
|Alex Palou
|+800
|Josef Newgarden
|+1100
|Colton Herta
|+1200
|Will Power
|+1200
|Scott McLaughlin
|+1400
|Takuma Sato
|+1400
|Rinus Veekay
|+1500
|Jimmie Johnson
|+1500
|Tony Kanaan
|+2000
|Felix Rosenqvist
|+2000
|Marcus Ericsson
|+2000
|Alexander Rossi
|+2200
|Helio Castroneves
|+2500
|Simon Pagenaud
|+2500
|Romain Grosjean
|+2500
|Ed Carpenter
|+2500
|Graham Rahal
|+3000
|David Malukas
|+4000
|Conor Daly
|+4500
|Marco Andretti
|+5000
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|+5000
|Santino Ferrucci
|+6000
|Kyle Kirkwood
|+8000
|Jack Harvey
|+8000
|Christian Lundgaard
|+10000
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|+10000
|Sage Karam
|+10000
|J.R. Hildebrand
|+10000
|Callum Ilott
|+10000
|Dalton Kellett
|+20000
|Stefan Wilson
|+30000
