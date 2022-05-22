What are the tiebreakers for the Premier League title?

The Premier League title has come down to the final matchday with Manchester City and Liverpool in contention for the honor. Manchester City need a win to secure the title outright, while a Liverpool draw or loss would mean City could clinch the title with a draw. A City loss could complicate things for Pep Guardiola’s side assuming Liverpool draws. Here’s a look at the tiebreakers for the Premier League title.

In the event the teams tie on points, the first tiebreaker is overall goal difference. Manchester City is ahead of Liverpool in that category. The next tiebreaker is goals scored, which City also has the edge in.

The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points in matches played against each other, but that doesn’t separate Man City and Liverpool. The clubs had a pair of 2-2 draws this season. That also negates the fourth tiebreaker, which is away goals in head-to-head matches.

If all these measures cannot separate the clubs, there will be a one-game playoff at a venue determined by the Premier League. In the 2021-22 season, it won’t come to that unless there are some truly wild circumstances.