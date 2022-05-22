 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Which club won the Premier League title in 2021-22?

We take a look at which club lifted the EPL title this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City celebrates after their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The English Premier League for the 2021-22 season is in the books and it’s Manchester City who have lifted the trophy for the fourth time in five seasons. City have become a domestic force under Pep Guardiola, who came to club ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. It is City’s sixth Premier League title overall.

Man City was the dominant force for much of the season, even though Liverpool and Chelsea showed signs of making this a competitive title race. City was down 2-0 to Aston Villa on the final matchday and needed a ridiculous five-minute stretch to eliminate that deficit and secure a title.

Liverpool will settle for second place despite winning the final match when it looked like there was an opportunity to win the domestic trophy. Jurgen Klopp’s squad misses out on a quadruple opportunity, although the Champions League title would complete a treble for the Reds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City was -165 to win the title to open the season.

More From DraftKings Nation