Which club won the Premier League title in 2021-22?

The English Premier League for the 2021-22 season is in the books and it’s Manchester City who have lifted the trophy for the fourth time in five seasons. City have become a domestic force under Pep Guardiola, who came to club ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. It is City’s sixth Premier League title overall.

Man City was the dominant force for much of the season, even though Liverpool and Chelsea showed signs of making this a competitive title race. City was down 2-0 to Aston Villa on the final matchday and needed a ridiculous five-minute stretch to eliminate that deficit and secure a title.

Liverpool will settle for second place despite winning the final match when it looked like there was an opportunity to win the domestic trophy. Jurgen Klopp’s squad misses out on a quadruple opportunity, although the Champions League title would complete a treble for the Reds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City was -165 to win the title to open the season.