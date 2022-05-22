Giants place Brandon Belt on 10-day IL with knee inflammation

The San Francisco Giants have placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list with knee inflammation. The team recalled Kevin Padlo in a corresponding move Sunday.

Belt has struggled this season, hitting just .228 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 26 games. Some of those struggles might be due to this injury, which could hurt his swing and stance.

The Giants are 22-17 so far this season as they attempt to follow up their 107-win campaign from a season ago with another spectacular year. Belt was a big part of this team since he made his organizational debut in 2011, including winning World Series titles in 2012 and 2014. He hit .274 with 29 home runs last season, so there’s potential for some major hot streaks as he gets right.

For now, the Giants will likely turn to Darin Ruf and Wilmer Flores in Belt’s absence.