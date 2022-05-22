Tyler Herro questionable for Game 4 vs. Celtics with groin injury

The Miami Heat have listed Tyler Herro as questionable for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury. Herro appeared to suffer the injury during Game 3 and eventually did not play in the final stretch of Miami’s 109-103 victory.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's Game 4 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2022

As you can see from the injury report, the Heat have listed most of their rotation as questionable. Strus and Vincent are expected to play and Tucker should power through his injury. Butler is also expected to be back, while Lowry likely starts the game but his workload could be capped.

Herro only played 20 minutes in Game 3 and struggled to get going from the floor. He eventually went to the bench and had his leg wrapped up, so clearly something was bothering him and it affected his play. If Herro cannot go, look for Duncan Robinson to get some minutes while Strus and Vincent absorb most of Herro’s usual playing time.