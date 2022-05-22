 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyler Herro questionable for Game 4 vs. Celtics with groin injury

The Heat SG appeared to suffer the injury late in Game 3.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 21, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have listed Tyler Herro as questionable for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury. Herro appeared to suffer the injury during Game 3 and eventually did not play in the final stretch of Miami’s 109-103 victory.

As you can see from the injury report, the Heat have listed most of their rotation as questionable. Strus and Vincent are expected to play and Tucker should power through his injury. Butler is also expected to be back, while Lowry likely starts the game but his workload could be capped.

Herro only played 20 minutes in Game 3 and struggled to get going from the floor. He eventually went to the bench and had his leg wrapped up, so clearly something was bothering him and it affected his play. If Herro cannot go, look for Duncan Robinson to get some minutes while Strus and Vincent absorb most of Herro’s usual playing time.

More From DraftKings Nation