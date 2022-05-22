PGA Championship playoff rules: How a tie is resolved at the 2022 tournament

UPDATE: Mito Pereira double-bogeyed the 18th hole to fall out of the playoff. Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris will face off in a three-hole playoff.

The 2022 PGA Championship is coming down to the wire and a playoff is possible on Sunday. Mito Pereira came into the day with the lead but has shot three over heading into the 18th hole to come back to the pack. Justin Thomas shot a three-under to close to within a stroke and Will Zalatoris shot +1 with an 18th hole birdie to tie Thomas. They now await Pereira’s finish.

If Pereira bogeys the 18th hole and we finish with a tie, there will be a three-hole playoff among the three golfers. At the end of the three holes, whoever has the lowest score is the winner. If there are any ties still remaining, the golfers will move to sudden death until there is a winner.

The last time the PGA Championship had a playoff was in 2011 when Keegan Bradley edged out Jason Dufner. That was the second straight year the tournament had a playoff, as Martin Kaymer edged out Bubba Watson for the title in 2010.