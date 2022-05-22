 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR purse: How much prize money All-Star Race winner earns for checkered flag

We discuss how much money the winner of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race will earn.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota, pits during the elimination bracket qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race will run tonight from the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. This is a unique race that is meant to show off the sport of NASCAR, including the pit crews getting their highlight on Saturday night at qualifying. Kyle Busch earned the pole position and will start in the front row with Ryan Blaney.

The 2021 winner was Kyle Larson, and he earned the number four spot in the starting grid for the 2022 race at qualifying. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win yet another All-Star race installed at +600. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+700), William Byron (+900) and Ross Chastain (+1000) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 All-Star Race.

The winner of the race will receive a cool $1 million grand prize. At the All-Star Open, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chris Buescher were able to race their way into the All-Star race field. The action gets started at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

