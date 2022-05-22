Otto Porter Jr. goes to locker room in Game 3 vs. Mavericks with foot injury

The Golden State Warriors saw Otto Porter Jr. go to the locker room in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks with a foot injury. Porter Jr. had this issue in the previous round against the Memphis Grizzlies, missing the final game of that series because of it.

Otto Porter just limped out of the game to the Warriors bench and forced the Warriors to call a timeout.



He’s going to the locker room. — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 23, 2022

Porter Jr. was noticeably grimacing as he was running up and down the floor trying to play through the pain initially. It looked like the forward tweaked something while defending a layup, but it’s hard to tell exactly when the pain started. Porter Jr. did play Games 1 and 2 of this series with no issues, so this is a concerning development for Golden State.

Look for Moses Moody and potentially Jonathan Kuminga to get some run with Porter Jr. out. The Warriors are also giving Juan Toscano-Anderson some minutes here with a hole in the rotation at small forward, but Moody might have earned the biggest share of minutes overall.