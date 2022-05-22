 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Otto Porter Jr. goes to locker room in Game 3 vs. Mavericks with foot injury

Porter Jr. had this issue in the second round against Memphis.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two
Otto Porter Jr. of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on May 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors saw Otto Porter Jr. go to the locker room in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks with a foot injury. Porter Jr. had this issue in the previous round against the Memphis Grizzlies, missing the final game of that series because of it.

Porter Jr. was noticeably grimacing as he was running up and down the floor trying to play through the pain initially. It looked like the forward tweaked something while defending a layup, but it’s hard to tell exactly when the pain started. Porter Jr. did play Games 1 and 2 of this series with no issues, so this is a concerning development for Golden State.

Look for Moses Moody and potentially Jonathan Kuminga to get some run with Porter Jr. out. The Warriors are also giving Juan Toscano-Anderson some minutes here with a hole in the rotation at small forward, but Moody might have earned the biggest share of minutes overall.

More From DraftKings Nation