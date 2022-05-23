Overall release calendar for Star Wars TV shows on Disney+

The Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer transported fans back to a galaxy far, far away, but it won’t be the only Star Wars content on deck. While Marvel has dominated the number of original series released on Disney+ so far, the remainder of the year is shaping up to be a year for Star Wars fans. From Obi-Wan to the return of Din Djarin and Grog, here is the release calendar for Star Wars content in 2022.

Star Wars TV show release calendar

Obi-Wan Kenobi - May 27

Andor - Late Summer 2022

The Bad Batch: Season 2 - 2022

The Mandalorian: Season 3 - (TBD, likely late 2022)

Lucasfilm kicks off 2022 on a high note with the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27. Following years of rumors and speculation that Ewan McGregor would reprise his Jedi role from the prequel trilogy, McGregor’s Obi-Wan will instead return on Disney+ with a six-episode limited series. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker in the series, with the plot exploring Vader’s search for his former Jedi master. The Sith Lord will leverage the Inquisitors, a group of Jedi hunters that served the Sith-rule Galactic Empire. With Deborah Chow at the helm, following her directorial duties in The Mandalorian Season 1, expect heavy action sequences and of course a rematch between Kenobi and Vader.

Diego Luna will reprise his role as the rebel spy Cassian Andor in his own Disney+ series, likely to debut in the late summer or early fall. The series will take place prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and will likely explore Andor and his fellow rebels undertaking dangerous espionage missions as the Rebellion grows to prominence. With Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera) and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO) reprising their roles, there is a belief that a season two of Andor is already greenlit by Lucasfilm.

Lucasfilm’s latest animated series The Bad Batch will be getting a season two and will likely premiere at some point in 2022. The inaugural season explored Clone Force 99’s purpose during the early days of the Galatic Empire, and the newest season will likely unveil more about Omega’s role in Emperor Palpatine’s cloning experiments.

The Star Wars slate will wrap up 2022 with perhaps its second-most anticipated premiere (after Obi-Wan Kenobi) with the release of The Mandalorian Season 3. The last we saw of Din Djarin and the youngling Grogu was back in The Book of Boba Fett when Grogu chose to forego his Jedi training and reunite with the Mandalorian. The third season will likely further explore the mythos of the Mandalorian culture now that Din Djarin wields the Darksaber, though his purpose is now to find his way back into the Mandalorian coven. All the while, the search for Grogu continues with Moff Gideon still alive, albeit in the custody of the New Republic.