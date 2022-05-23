When is release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show on Disney+?

Star Wars fans held out hope that Ewan McGregor would reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi on the big screen following numerous rumors and speculation. Instead of a two-hour feature film, fans will return to a galaxy far, far away with the six-episode limited series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, arriving in May on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date

Date: May 27, 2022

Ewan McGregor reprises his role of the titular Jedi from the prequel trilogy but he won’t be the only returning cast member. Hayden Christensen will be suiting up once more as the iconic Sith Lord Darth Vader after he had the honor of donning the armor at the conclusion of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Based on the teaser footage unveiled in the trailers the plot will revolve around Vader’s pursuit of his old Jedi master, and he will have some assistance along the way.

Vader will enlist the help of The Grand Inquisitor and The Inquisitorious, a group of Jedi hunters that served the Sith-ruled Galactic Empire. The Grand Inquisitor and his followers will make their live-action debut following their appearances in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. In addition to McGregor and Christensen returning to Star Wars, the series will see the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprising their roles as Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru Lars. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Moses Engram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be helmed by veteran showrunner Deborah Chow, who directed both Chapter 3: The Sin and Chapter 7: The Reckoning in season one of The Mandalorian. Following praise for her directorial duties in The Mandalorian, Chow will direct all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.