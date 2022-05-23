What to expect in Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+

After the first two Star Wars series explored the likes of The Mandalorian and the bounty hunter Boba Fett, the galaxy will make its return to the ways of the Jedi. Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the return of Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the prequel trilogy as the six-episode limited series hits Disney+ on May 27.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series: What to expect

Cast breakdown

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars

Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor

Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva / Third Sister

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

Kumail Nanjiani in undisclosed role

O’Shea Jackson Jr. in an undisclosed role

Benny Safdie in an undisclosed role

Storyline/Plot

The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, as Obi-Wan looks to protect a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Meanwhile, Kenobi hopes to remain in hiding as the Sith-ruled Galactic Empire searches for any remaining Jedi and their accomplices.

Pursuing Kenobi will be the Inquisitorious, a group of hunters that serve the Empire and are led by the Grand Inquisitor. While the Inquisitors hunt any and all remaining Jedi, their pursuit of Obi-Wan Kenobi carries extra weight not only because of Kenobi’s reputation but also because of the reason they are pursuing the Master Jedi.

Is Darth Vader in the show?

Darth Vader is confirmed to appear in the series and the role will be reprised by Hayden Christensen, who portrayed the Sith Lord at the conclusion of Revenge of the Sith. Christensen played the role of Anakin Skywalker in both Revenge of the Sith and its predecessor Attack of the Clones. It is currently unknown how many episodes Vader will appear in and what his total amount of screen time will be.

Aside from his pursuit of Kenobi in the first place, fans will certainly expect a rematch of Vader and his former master at some point in the series. Star Wars experts will remember Vader’s line in A New Hope as follows: “I’ve been waiting for you, Obi-Wan. We meet again, at last. The circle is now complete. When I left you I was but the learner. Now, I am the master.”

Until the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans assumed this line was in reference to the last confrontation between the two on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith. Now with a rematch scheduled for the Disney+ series, these words could carry a little more weight than initially believed. Their rematch would be the first canon confrontation between Darth Vader as a Sith Lord and his former master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Based on his words in A New Hope, Kenobi may have bested him once more. To find out what happened, fans will have to tune in to Disney+ when the series drops on May 27.