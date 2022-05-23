Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the long-awaited return of the titular character as portrayed by Ewan McGregor. The limited series will also feature the return of arguably the most iconic villain in the entire Star Wars franchise: Darth Vader. Fans are anticipating the overdue rematch between Kenobi and Vader, and the moment will carry a bit more significance given the actor playing the villain underneath the armor.

Who is playing Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series?

Hayden Christensen

Hayden Christensen returns to portray Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi after donning the armor in Revenge of the Sith. Christensen played the role of Anakin Skywalker in both Episodes II and III which also starred Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. After both actors were arguably staples of the prequel films, bringing both back to reprise their roles in Obi-Wan Kenobi makes the anticipation for the series release that much greater.

Even though Obi-Wan has his name on the show title, don’t overlook the anticipation for Darth Vader returning once more and with Hayden Christensen portraying him no less. Many of the fans that grew up with the prequel films in their childhood are now older and feel that this series is coming to fruition for them as much as any other Star Wars fan. To see Christensen return is almost like a gift and a nod towards the fandom after Lucasfilm could have cast any actor.

Christensen recently stated that as part of his preparation for the role he re-watched The Clone Wars, the popular animated series. His admiration for the content speaks for itself and given that The Clone Wars has generated universal acclaim, it's clear he wants to do right by the character of Anakin and Darth Vader. Bringing back Christensen only adds more anticipation for the series premiere and given the adoration from the fans, will make the first moment he appears on screen as Darth Vader a noteworthy one.