Which teams have advanced to the Conference Finals in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs gave us one of the more exciting first rounds we’ve seen. There were five Game 7s to decide over half the series. Really, the only team that got through in under six games was the Colorado Avalanche, who swept the Nashville Predators. Now, we’re into the second round and we’ll soon have our Final Four.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning took on the Florida Panthers in the second round, knocking the Panthers out for a second straight season. The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are facing each other to see who will face the defending champs. In the West, the Avalanche or St. Louis Blues will face the winner of the Battle of Alberta between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s a list of teams that have advanced to the Conference Finals of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay lightning

First round: Defeated Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games

Second round: Defeated Florida Panthers in four games

Western Conference

TBD