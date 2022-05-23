When is Stranger Things 4 going to be released?

It has been three years since Stranger Things fans last took a stroll in the town of Hawkins, but their patience will be heavily rewarded. Season 4 of the acclaimed Netflix series will drop in the Summer of 2022, and viewers are technically getting a value of two for the price of one. Audiences were left with questions as the series seemingly said goodbye to a franchise staple while hinting toward a change in scenery. Ahead of the premiere here’s what we know as Season 4 of Stranger Things draws near.

Stranger Things 4 release date

May 27

Season 3 debuted all the way back in the summer of 2019, with the events in Hawkins, Indiana taking place in the summer of 1985. As we saw our group of characters coming-of-age with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and El (Millie Bobby Brown) going through relationship trouble and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Will (Noah Schnapp) both irked by their friends’ shift in interests. Will senses an imminent threat coming and lo and behold, the Mind Flayer returns and begins taking possession of the citizens of Hawkins, ultimately taking control of Max’s (Sadie Sink) brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) as its host.

As the Mind Flayer continues to terrorize the citizens of Hawkins, the town is subsequently caught in the crosshairs of a covert Russian operation with its headquarters underneath Starcourt Mall, where Steve (Joe Creery) and the newly introduced Robin (Maya Hawke) work during the summer. As the plot begins to unfold, it's revealed that the Russians have their own purpose of opening their own portal into the Upside Down. Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) work together as they unravel the mystery and by the conclusion of the season, all the characters work together with the task of defeating the ever-growing Mind Flayer as well as the Russians attempting to access the Upside Down.

Season 3 ended with a number of cliffhangers, most notably the status of Hopper as well as the departure of half of the crew. Joyce took custody of El in the aftermath of the events at Starcourt, with the Myers family packing up and saying goodbye to the town of Hawkins and friends alike. Given the questions that are bound to be answered in Season 4, it is not too surprising to see that the next season will be split into two parts.

The Duffer Brothers, who serve as Executive Producers of the show, have made it clear that the series will effectively come to a conclusion after Season 5. If there is one thing that fans like to avoid it is a rushed story. Splitting Season 4 into two parts gives ample time to both setup and wrap the plot surrounding the threat next season, while likely building the foundation for how fans inevitably say goodbye to these characters in Season 5.

If anything it gives fans that much more content to enjoy after staying patient for a long three years since the release of Season 3.