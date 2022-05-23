 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tracking results from Oilers vs. Flames series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We’re recapping each game in the second round between the Oilers and Flames in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

By nafselon76
/ new
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will renew their “Battle of Alberta” in a best-of-7 Western Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams split their four regular-season games 2-2. The Flames are -190 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Oilers are +160 to win the series.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Oilers-Flames series in the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames series

Game 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6
Game 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3
Game 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1

More From DraftKings Nation