Tracking results from Oilers vs. Flames series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will renew their “Battle of Alberta” in a best-of-7 Western Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams split their four regular-season games 2-2. The Flames are -190 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Oilers are +160 to win the series.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Oilers-Flames series in the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames series

Game 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6

Game 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3

Game 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1