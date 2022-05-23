 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tracking results from Rangers vs. Hurricanes series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We’re recapping each game in the second round between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in the 2022 NHL playoffs.

By nafselon76
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers will play in a best-of-7 Eastern Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes won three of four against the Rangers in the regular season and are -190 betting favorites to win the series. The Rangers are +160 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Hurricanes-Rangers series in the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Hurricanes lead series 2-1 over Rangers

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 OT
Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0
Game 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1

