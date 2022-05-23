Tracking results from Rangers vs. Hurricanes series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers will play in a best-of-7 Eastern Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes won three of four against the Rangers in the regular season and are -190 betting favorites to win the series. The Rangers are +160 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Hurricanes-Rangers series in the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Hurricanes lead series 2-1 over Rangers

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 OT

Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Game 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1