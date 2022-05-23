Full bracket, list of teams to advance to the conference finals in the 2022 NHL playoffs

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are heading into the conference finals as we approach Memorial Day. There are eight teams that will be whittled down to four for the Western and Eastern Conference Finals. Here we’re going to take a look at the 2022 playoff bracket and which teams have advanced to the conference finals.

2022 NHL playoff bracket

Eastern Conference

First round

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals (FLA wins 4-2)

No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning (TB wins 4-3)

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins (CAR wins 4-3)

No. 2 New York Rangers vs. No 3 Pittsburgh Penguins (series tied 3-3)

Second round

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning (TB wins 4-0)

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 2 New York Rangers (CAR leads 2-1)

Lightning — Advance to Eastern Conference Final for third straight season.

Western Conference

First round

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators (COL wins 4-0)

No 3 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 2 Minnesota Wild (STL wins 4-2)

No. 1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Dallas Stars (CGY wins 4-3)

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings (series tied 3-3)

Second round

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 St. Louis Blues (COL leads 2-1)

No. 1 Calgary Flames vs. No. 2 Edmonton Oilers (EDM leads 2-1)