Who will Lightning play in the Eastern Conference Final of 2022 NHL playoffs?

Tampa Bay is back in the East Final for the third straight season.

By DKNation Staff
Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on May 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on a mission and are almost toward their goal of three-peating. It’s something that hasn’t been done in over 30 years. There have been plenty of great dynasties in hockey and the Lightning are a few more series wins away from supplanted themselves in that group. The Lightning were able to sweep their in-state rival Florida Panthers out of the second round, the second straight season Tampa Bay has defeated Florida.

The Lightning did it in Lightning fashion — by shutting out the Panthers 2-0 in the deciding game of the series. Andrei Vasilevskiy made nearly 50 saves to shut out the Panthers in Game 4 on Monday night to complete the sweep. Last series, the Lightning shut down the Maple Leafs with a 2-1 win to advance. Last postseason, the Bolts shut out every team to advance in the series-clincher.

This season, the Lightning will await the Carolina Hurricanes-New York Rangers series winner in the conference finals. The Hurricanes entered Monday leading the series 2-1.

