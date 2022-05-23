Who will Lightning play in the Eastern Conference Final of 2022 NHL playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on a mission and are almost toward their goal of three-peating. It’s something that hasn’t been done in over 30 years. There have been plenty of great dynasties in hockey and the Lightning are a few more series wins away from supplanted themselves in that group. The Lightning were able to sweep their in-state rival Florida Panthers out of the second round, the second straight season Tampa Bay has defeated Florida.

The Lightning did it in Lightning fashion — by shutting out the Panthers 2-0 in the deciding game of the series. Andrei Vasilevskiy made nearly 50 saves to shut out the Panthers in Game 4 on Monday night to complete the sweep. Last series, the Lightning shut down the Maple Leafs with a 2-1 win to advance. Last postseason, the Bolts shut out every team to advance in the series-clincher.

This season, the Lightning will await the Carolina Hurricanes-New York Rangers series winner in the conference finals. The Hurricanes entered Monday leading the series 2-1.