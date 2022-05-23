French Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The first round of the 2022 French Open will continue on Monday, May 23rd. There will be plenty of singles action for the women’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting super early. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin play at 5:00 a.m. ET.
Monday schedule
5:00 a.m. ET
Amanda Anisimova vs. Naomi Osaka
Maryna Zanevska vs. Qinwen Zheng
Martina Trevisan vs. Harriet Dart
Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Daria Saville
Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova
Bianca Andreescu vs. Ysaline Bonaventure
Victoria Azarenka vs. Ana Bogdan
Oceane Dodin vs. Andrea Petkovic
6:00 a.m. ET
Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko
6:30 a.m. ET
Alison Riske vs. Dayana Yastremska
Heather Watson vs. Elsa Jacquemot
7:00 a.m. ET
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova
Danka Kovinic vs. Liudmila Samsonova
Leolia Jeanjean vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz
7:30 a.m. ET
Diane Parry vs. Barbora Krejcikova
8:30 a.m. ET
Lin Zhu vs. Veronika Kudermetova
Angelique Kerber vs. Magdalena Frech
Linda Noskova vs. Emma Raducanu
Anett Kontaveit vs. Ajla Tomlijanovic
10:30 a.m. ET
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Greet Minnen
Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Jasmine Paolini
Madison Keys vs. Anna Kalinskaya
Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic
Arantxa Rus vs. Elena Rybakina
Odds
