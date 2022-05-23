French Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The first round of the 2022 French Open will continue on Monday, May 23rd. There will be plenty of singles action for the women’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting super early. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin play at 5:00 a.m. ET.

Monday schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Amanda Anisimova vs. Naomi Osaka

Maryna Zanevska vs. Qinwen Zheng

Martina Trevisan vs. Harriet Dart

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Daria Saville

Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova

Bianca Andreescu vs. Ysaline Bonaventure

Victoria Azarenka vs. Ana Bogdan

Oceane Dodin vs. Andrea Petkovic

6:00 a.m. ET

Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko

6:30 a.m. ET

Alison Riske vs. Dayana Yastremska

Heather Watson vs. Elsa Jacquemot

7:00 a.m. ET

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova

Danka Kovinic vs. Liudmila Samsonova

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz

7:30 a.m. ET

Diane Parry vs. Barbora Krejcikova

8:30 a.m. ET

Lin Zhu vs. Veronika Kudermetova

Angelique Kerber vs. Magdalena Frech

Linda Noskova vs. Emma Raducanu

Anett Kontaveit vs. Ajla Tomlijanovic

10:30 a.m. ET

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Greet Minnen

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Jasmine Paolini

Madison Keys vs. Anna Kalinskaya

Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic

Arantxa Rus vs. Elena Rybakina

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.