Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, May 23

This will be a fairly heavy slate of games for a Monday night in the major leagues with 12 matchups overall with 10 games on the main DFS slate as players look to set their lineups.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, May 23.

Dodgers vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Trae Turner ($6,000)

Mookie Betts ($5,700)

Freddie Freeman ($5,400)

Will Smith ($5,300)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best offenses in baseball, and they have one of the best pitcher vs. hitter matchups of the night with Washington Nationals starter Joan Adon on the mound. The righty has made eight starts this season and has a 6.38 ERA, and the Dodgers have the highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook of all Monday’s games. Expect Los Angeles to put together a big night at the plate.

Twins vs. Tigers, 7:40 p.m. ET

Byron Buxton ($5,800)

Carlos Correa ($5,100)

Jorge Polanco ($4,900)

Gary Sanchez ($4,800)

The Minnesota Twins will get a matchup with Detroit Tigers starter Beau Brieske, who is giving up plenty of home runs. He allowed 7 homers over 5 starts this season and will come in with a 5.13 ERA in his first season in the major leagues. The Twins scored at least 6 runs over their last four games, averaging 9 per matchup during that span.

Phillies vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($6,300)

Jean Segura ($5,200)

Rhys Hoskins ($5,200)

Kyle Schwarber ($4,900)

Harper returned to the lineup over the weekend after missing a few games due to injury. He and the rest of the Phillies hitters will get a matchup with the Atlanta Braves starter Tucker Davidson, who has just six major league starts over the last three seasons.