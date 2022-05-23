Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, May 22

There are more games than usual for a Monday night with 12 matchups on the slate, which makes for more betting opportunities when analyzing the board throughout the evening.

MLB picks for Monday, May 22

Cardinals Moneyline (-120)

The St. Louis Cardinals have a fairly large pitching advantage in this spot when looking at the numbers to this point of the season. They will start with Miles Mikolas on the mound and will enter with a 1.68 ERA over eight starts, while Jose Berrios has not been great early on for the Toronto Blue Jays with a 4.83 ERA over eight outings.

Twins -1.5 (+105)

The Minnesota Twins have a solid matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. Byrun Buxton has 11 home runs to this point of the season, and Tigers starter Beau Brieske allowed 7 homers over five starts this year and will enter with a 5.13 ERA in Year 1 of the majors.

Brewers-Padres Under 7.5 runs (-105)

This is one of the lowest totals of the night, but I’ll still recommend the under especially with these odds. The Milwaukee Brewers will start Adrian Houser, who has a 3.22 ERA over seven starts, while Nick Ramirez enters with a 3.89 ERA over seven appearances and six starts in 2022. Runs could be hard to come by in this spot

Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Philadelphia Phillies starter threw more than 6.5 strikeouts in each of his last four starts and struck out nine batters in his last time out against the San Diego Padres. This is a dream matchup for a high-strikeout thrower like Wheeler going up against an Atlanta Braves lineup that averages the most strikeouts per game.

