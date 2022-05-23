MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, May 23

Ten games are on the main DFS slate this evening in a busier-than-usual Monday night in the MLB. Below is a preview of the night’s most expensive pitchers and hitters on the slate and a couple of the high-value plays as you get ready to submit your lineup on DraftKings.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY vs. BAL ($10,500) — New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole is the most expensive thrower of the night as he comes in with a 2.89 ERA over eight starts in 2022. He went up against the Baltimore Orioles lineup in his last start, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and 0 walks with 5 strikeouts over 7 innings.

Zack Wheeler, PHI vs. ATL ($9,900) — Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler is a high-strikeout pitcher, and he will get a matchup with the Atlanta Braves lineup, which strikes out the most amount of times per game this season.

Top Hitters

Bryce Harper, PHI vs. ATL ($6,300) — Harper returned to the lineup over the weekend after missing a few games with an injury and went 1-for-8 in two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He will go up against Braves starter Tucker Davidson, who has just seven appearances and six starts in his career.

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. BAL ($6,200) — The New York Yankees outfielder leads all of Major League Baseball in home runs with 15 going into Monday night. He will get a matchup with Baltimore Orioles starter Jordan Lyles, who has a 4.11 ERA over eight starts in his first year with the organization.

Value Pitcher

Marco Gonzales, SEA vs. OAK ($5,300) — The Seattle Mariners starter is the second cheapest pitcher option on this slate, but he will bring in a 3.08 ERA over his first eight starts. He will go up against an Oakland Athletics offense that ranks second-to-last in runs per game.

Value Hitter

Hunter Renfroe, MIL vs. SD ($4,600) — The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder is putting together a solid season and is hitting the ball well right now. He will enter Monday’s game on a six-game hitting streak with 10 hits over that span. Renfroe will face San Diego Padres starter Nick Martinez, who has thrown well this season with a 3.89 ERA over seven appearances and six starts.