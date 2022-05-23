Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 22

Not every team will take the field tonight, but this will be a busier Monday night of MLB than usual with 12 games for bettors to take a look at. With a ton of player props to check out, here’s a look at some of the top money-making opportunities to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 22

Zack Wheeler, Over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

Oddsmakers suggest there is a 50% chance the Philadelphia Phillies starter can reach 7 K’s on Monday night, but he accomplished that feat in four consecutive starts. Now, he will get the Atlanta Braves lineup that strikes out more often than any MLB team.

Byron Buxton, Over 0.5 RBIs (+125)

Betting on a home run to happen is generally not worth the risk, but taking Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton to record an RBI is worth it especially with plus odds. He will get a matchup with Beau Brieske, who has a 5.13 ERA over five starts in Year 1 in the majors and gave up 7 homers already. Buxton has 11 home runs this season and has a good chance at driving the ball deep in this matchup.

Anthony Santander, Under 0.5 hits (-105)

The Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander will get a tough matchup against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole on Monday night. Cole has a 2.89 ERA heading into his ninth start of 2022, and Santander went 0-for-3 with a strikeout last week in this pitcher vs. hitter matchup.

