French Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The first round of the 2022 French Open will continue on Monday with more matches in the men’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.
Two titans of the sport will step onto the clay court on Monday as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will play in their respective first-round matches. The 13-time French Open champion Nadal will face Jordan Thompson at 8:30 a.m. ET. In the afternoon, the reigning champion Djokovic will close the day when facing Yoshihito Nishioka at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Monday schedule
5:00 a.m. ET
No. 13 Taylor Fritz vs. Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna
No. 17 Reilly Opelka vs. Filip Krajinović
Alessandro Giannessi vs. Borna Gojo
6:15 a.m. ET
No. 29 Dan Evans vs. Francisco Cerúndolo
Brandon Nakashima vs. Kamil Majchrzak
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Maxime Cressy
Stan Wawrinka vs. Corentin Moutet
No. 10 Cameron Norrie vs. Manuel Guinard
Dušan Lajović vs. Sebastian Baez
7:30 a.m. ET
No. 20 Marin Čilić vs. Attila Balázs
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Franco Agamenone
8:15 a.m. ET
No. 28 Miomir Kecmanović vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Mikael Ymer vs. James Duckworth
Márton Fucsovics vs. Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Norbert Gombos vs. Pedro Cachín
Alex Molcan vs. Federico Coria
8:30 a.m. ET
No. 5 Rafael Nadal vs. Jordan Thompson
9:30 a.m. ET
Benoît Paire vs. Ilya Ivashka
Pedro Martinez vs. Henri Laaksonen
No. 30 Tommy Paul vs. Cristian Garin
No. 27 Sebstian Korda vs. John Millman
Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet
11:00 a.m. ET
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexander Bublik
2:45 p.m. ET
No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka
Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.