French Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The first round of the 2022 French Open will continue on Monday with more matches in the men’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

Two titans of the sport will step onto the clay court on Monday as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will play in their respective first-round matches. The 13-time French Open champion Nadal will face Jordan Thompson at 8:30 a.m. ET. In the afternoon, the reigning champion Djokovic will close the day when facing Yoshihito Nishioka at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Monday schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

No. 13 Taylor Fritz vs. Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna

No. 17 Reilly Opelka vs. Filip Krajinović

Alessandro Giannessi vs. Borna Gojo

6:15 a.m. ET

No. 29 Dan Evans vs. Francisco Cerúndolo

Brandon Nakashima vs. Kamil Majchrzak

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Maxime Cressy

Stan Wawrinka vs. Corentin Moutet

No. 10 Cameron Norrie vs. Manuel Guinard

Dušan Lajović vs. Sebastian Baez

7:30 a.m. ET

No. 20 Marin Čilić vs. Attila Balázs

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Franco Agamenone

8:15 a.m. ET

No. 28 Miomir Kecmanović vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Mikael Ymer vs. James Duckworth

Márton Fucsovics vs. Geoffrey Blancaneaux

Norbert Gombos vs. Pedro Cachín

Alex Molcan vs. Federico Coria

8:30 a.m. ET

No. 5 Rafael Nadal vs. Jordan Thompson

9:30 a.m. ET

Benoît Paire vs. Ilya Ivashka

Pedro Martinez vs. Henri Laaksonen

No. 30 Tommy Paul vs. Cristian Garin

No. 27 Sebstian Korda vs. John Millman

Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet

11:00 a.m. ET

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexander Bublik

2:45 p.m. ET

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.